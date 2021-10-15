4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $625,000

Located in the heart of Waco in a great neighborhood, this mid-century modern home offers style and uniqueness. This well-maintained split level, sits on a 0.43 acre lot that has gorgeous mature trees around the property. When you walk into this home, you will be greeted by lots of natural light in fact the whole home features amazing windows and is full of light: the living room, family room, dining room, bonus room, and bedrooms, too! The kitchen features granite countertops, over sink and under counter lighting, and open-concept feel into the family room. Architectural details and features are impressive; things such as, vaulted ceiling, kitchen skylight, ceiling beams, and strategic built-in shelving/drawers/cabinets on the inside and courtyards, balconies, and covered porches on the outside make this home truly one-of-a-kind. This amazing home is loaded with storage, with all the bedrooms having an enormous amount of built-ins and closet space. To keep this large home comfortable, there are 3 thermostatically controlled zones. The courtyards are located off the family room, master bedroom (and a balcony off a third bedroom), one of the spare bedrooms bring more space for enjoying the outdoors. The private back patio is perfect for entertaining and sits under an enormous oak tree. The neighborhood offers beautiful shady streets for an evening stroll. Located very close to shopping and other conveniences, this home will check all the boxes.