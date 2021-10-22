4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $628,000

This new construction house is on track for completion in December 2021. With 10-foot ceilings throughout and a 14-foot vaulted ceiling off the entrance, this home will have beautiful finishing touches. Featuring granite countertops in the kitchen as well as the primary suite and other bathrooms, and soft-close hinges and drawer guides in the custom cabinetry, with built-in appliances in the large kitchen that includes an easy-access pantry just off the hallway. A private patio entrance through French doors off the isolated primary suite and a guest suite with large closets on the other end of the house demonstrates the optimal usability of this floor plan. A 3-car side-entry garage makes great use of space on this large lot in a gated community that's ready to welcome you home.