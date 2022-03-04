We are thrilled to present this stately home and rare opportunity to the spring listing market. Built in one of Waco's most illustrious neighborhoods in 1969 - the wide and quiet street has already been largely reclaimed with new owners investing and enhancing the existing elegance of their homes. With over 3500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and practical updates such as fresh paint in many areas, various kitchen updates, and a recently replaced HVAC system - this home is a project waiting to be revived, while still already both beautiful and comfortable. The back garden was once featured in numerous publications as one of Central Texas' most coveted and could be the ideal venue for your next garden soiree. With so many refined and well maintained details throughout, the vision of what could be is clear. Make it your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $629,000
