Tucked away among the mature trees and landscaping, this 3,933 sqft home will ‘WOW’ you at every turn! You will immediately appreciate the placement of the home on the HUGE shaded lot and the curb appeal is equally as spot on. The interior of the home consists of 4 spacious bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, a formal living, a formal dining and even a secret flex room that would make a perfect office space. Other details of the interior include an elevator, a gorgeously remodeled kitchen, 2 ‘master suites’, brand new flooring, brand new paint inside and out, and much much more! The exterior of the home will truly have you never wanting to leave. Between the upper and lower patios, the stunning landscaping and seclusion you will have no choice but to kick up your feet and relax! — HUGE BONUS this property is located within minutes to all that Waco has to offer! $5,000 SELLER CREDIT to buyer AT CLOSING!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $634,900
