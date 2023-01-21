 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $649,900

RARE AND SPECTACULAR describe this one! Come see this gorgeous property on 4.915 acres in Robinson ISD. You will find a gated entry, a tranquil pond, endless mature trees, a workshop, cross fencing and a BEAUTIFUL custom 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. The interior is just as decked out as the exterior. You will enjoy the sprawling dining area, huge living room with a wood burning fireplace, a GRAND kitchen with a wonderfully sized pantry and coffee nook, a breakfast area, huge laundry room and a dreamy secluded master suite. The exterior also features a two-car carport, MASSIVE covered bay off the shop, water and electric already to the shop and much much more. This property is TRULY a MUST-SEE that's located on a quiet dead end road just minutes to all that Robinson and Waco have to offer.

