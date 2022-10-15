4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $650,000

This is luxurious Texas living at its finest! This distinctive property is a rare find, sitting on nearly three acres, and boasting a series of unique amenities. Though the property’s spacious and serene setting make it feel remote, it is only about 10 minutes from I-35, Lake Shore Drive, and downtown Waco. This immaculate 2,719 square foot home features a beautifully planned layout, which includes 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home is perfect for entertaining or hosting family gatherings, with an expansive living area that is centered around a gorgeous wood-burning fireplace, chef’s kitchen boasting a commercial propane range and expansive cabinetry, built-in outdoor kitchen and fireplace, as well as a beautiful, fenced in pool with a rock waterfall. The acreage offers the best of country living, with a custom chicken coop, playground for the kids, garden, deer feeder, and ATV trails that have been cut into the wooded area. The primary suite is a dream, with its own thermostat for room-specific temperature control, vaulted ceilings, and a bathroom you must see to believe! The stately primary bath consists of a double-sided walk-in shower, double vanities, his and hers closets and an oversized soaking tub that sits in the center of the room. The split floorplan has two spacious bedrooms on the opposite end of the house, that share a bathroom with a double sink and its own tankless water heater. There are matching custom cabinets and granite throughout the home, as well as upgraded fixtures. This property is truly one-of-a-kind! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to acquire a little piece of paradise, right here in Waco; call today to see it for yourself!