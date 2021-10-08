Enjoy life to the fullest in this amazing 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home with incredible views. This beautiful home was built by Fred Dewald in 1990. Relax in the beautiful sunroom overlooking Bosque Valley. Massive pantry, granite counters, and a large island with built-in wine rack grace the kitchen. Formal dining room has built-in buffet as does the separate breakfast room. Living room has built-in bookcases and an inviting fireplace. Large den is a spacious entertainment room with its own fireplace. Deck in backyard is multi-level with room for a hot tub! And, so MUCH closet space! Lovely landscaping!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $650,000
