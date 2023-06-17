Welcome to this charming Heritage Home nestled on a sprawling 5-acre gated property, offering a harmonious blend of vintage elegance and natural serenity. Nearly 2 acres of trees provide seclusion and solitude as you approach the home. Once you step inside, you'll immediately be captivated by the timeless appeal of this home. Every aspect of the design was thoughtfully considered from the 8" wide solid wood flooring milled by the Amish in NY to the rare, historic hand-hewn beams in the living area, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen, adorned with a vintage tin backsplash, exudes a sense of rustic charm while providing a nod to the past and creating an inviting ambiance for culinary endeavors in the open concept floor plan. In the heart of the home, a freestanding wood-burning stove stands as a centerpiece, radiating warmth and character. Additional amenities include the timber framed 24x50 barn that can easily be turned into a garage/carport, guest house, workshop or office space based on your personal needs. There is a 30-AMP RV hook up at the back of the house and two 200-AMP+ electrical hook ups that allow for separate power supply for the house and barn. An 80 foot deep well is also available for agricultural/livestock use and backup for the house. Don't miss your chance to experience the timeless charm and boundless potential of this remarkable property.