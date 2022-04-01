4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $659,900

Gorgeous oak trees surround this wonderful mid-century modern home in the Heart of Waco! Nestled in a beautiful park-like setting, you'll love the space offered in this home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 living areas, and a huge deck spanning the back of the home overlooking woods leading to the creek. The primary suite includes a separate study/office area as well as dual vanities and a walk in shower. The second and third bedroom offer built-in's and a desk area with a private 1/2 bath that connects to a shared bath with a tub/shower combo. Guests will love the 4th bedroom that offers a full private bath with secondary laundry hook-up's nearby. Don't miss the chance to own this peaceful property offering all the amenities of being centrally located to all that Waco has to offer!