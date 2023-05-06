Gorgeous French Country home in prime location. This stately home is conveniently located minutes away from Downtown, Cameron Park, Lake Waco, and Waco Regional Airport. The home is nestled in the highly desired Keys Creek subdivision and is a two-minute walk to Bosqueville ISD, which has an “A” Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency. The great room features a cathedral ceiling and a bank of windows through which you enjoy the view of the back yard and the oversized patio with TV which functions as a second living room. The kitchen has a large island with lots of room for seating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a corner window with a farmhouse sink. Brick arches flank the dining room adding a touch of rustic elegance. The Master suite is spacious and the Master bath features a beautiful sphere chandelier and a large walk-in shower. Bedrooms two and three share a Jack and Jill bathroom, while the fourth bedroom sits in a separate wing of the home and has a full bath next door. The second story bonus room is perfect for enjoying movies, playing games and hanging out. Floors are hardwood in the kitchen and living areas, with tile in the bathrooms and laundry area. The home features built-in shutters, fully trimmed windows, crown molding, a two-car garage, sprinkler system and has a fenced in backyard. Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this amazing location!