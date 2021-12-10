Price Adjustment – Unique corner lot on the Lake in Twin Rivers - Stunning, Immaculate home in desirable location. Breathtaking home features soaring ceilings, tons of natural light. This unique floor plan features stacked formals, large family room, open kitchen with huge island, and a beautiful view of the upstairs. Three guest bedrooms downstairs plus a tons of flexible use space on the ground floor! You'll love the enormous master bedroom with the closets. Upstairs game, half bathroom and has access to a balcony for very nice view. Oversized backyard with private covered patio. 3 car garage! Gas Cooktop with Propane tank.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $698,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
I read with interest President Livingstone’s recent Tribune-Herald column touting Baylor’s “accelerating growth” and future hopes related to i…
A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco P…
Like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. For China Spring, it turns out the Cougars had a plan for that against West Orange-Stark.
A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.
MARLIN — Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
Take a bow, Dave Aranda. Link arms with your players and revel in the applause.
BRYAN — Securing their deepest advancement in the Texas high school football playoffs since a 1989 state title game appearance, the Lorena Leo…
Know how these changes may affect you as the new year approaches.
BELTON — The Marlin Bulldogs are making amends for lost time.
ARLINGTON — Even it ends up being the same destination as their last bowl game, Sugar still sounds pretty sweet to the Baylor Bears.