It is always a happy day in this 2-story contemporary with beautiful lake views from many areas of the home! Family room features a dramatic, vaulted ceiling, lovely built-ins, gorgeous wood burning fireplace with gas logs, and a wall of windows for breathtaking views. Kitchen is open to the large breakfast area and wet bar and boasts those same views you can find elsewhere throughout the home. The downstairs primary suite has patio doors that allow for those same gorgeous views that can be found throughout so much of the property. Perfect primary bath with dual closets and a large shower. 3 additional bedrooms are downstairs along with a second bathroom and an upstairs bedroom with pretty updated bathroom! Upstairs has walk-in attics for fabulous storage. Separate utility area with sink and ample storage. The outdoor space here is a true paradise with an incredibly inviting pool and views of Lake Waco from the upstairs deck and downstairs patio. 3 car garage, sprinkler system, new roof in 2020 and storage shed are great added amenities. Located in the wonderful Greenleaf Peninsula area - you won't find a prettier property with this type of scenery at this price point!