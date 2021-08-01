4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $699,000

Commercial? Residential? How about BOTH?!? Come be a part of Waco's most elite history! Built in 1911, this magnificent beauty was stripped down to the studs and rebuilt from the ground up. Sparing no expense, you'll find high-end features and amenities through-out both stories. The dual stair-case is truly one-of-a-kind! However, superior efforts have been made in order to maintain the integrity, charm, and history of the home. You'll find a totally restored, modern kitchen with an island, gas stove, and granite counter-tops, along with lovely hardwood floors, tall ceilings, wide molding, and multiple rooms with original chimneys. Upstairs features a wonderful deck that's perfect for quiet summer evenings. And just when the "wow" factor settles in, you'll step out back to a fabulous guesthouse that could be leased or used for a perfect mother-in-law/college suite. Or...live in the guest house, and turn one of Waco's oldest and finest historical homes into a top-of-the-line bed & breakfast. But wait, you can also run your business in the additional room - already zoned commercial - under the guesthouse. Complete with a large, open space, an abundance of cabinets, and a new bathroom, this building is only lacking you! There aren't enough words to adequately describe her - she's simply stunning! Over 100 years old, and more lovely than ever.