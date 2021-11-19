4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $699,000

Price Adjustment – Unique corner lot on the Lake in Twin Rivers - Stunning, Immaculate home in desirable location. Breathtaking home features soaring ceilings, tons of natural light. This unique floor plan features stacked formals, large family room, open kitchen with huge island, and a beautiful view of the upstairs. Three guest bedrooms downstairs plus a tons of flexible use space on the ground floor! You'll love the enormous master bedroom with the closets. Upstairs game, half bathroom and has access to a balcony for very nice view. Oversized backyard with private covered patio. 3 car garage! Gas Cooktop with Propane tank.