4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $699,900

Custom built home. Open floor plan downstairs, large kitchen, large pantry, school-craft-rec. room, laundry-mud room & small office. Upstairs contains the master suite, 3 bdrms & hall bath. Lots of attic storage. Most of the wood (flooring included) used for this house beyond the conventional framing came from Amish farms-sawyers in upstate NY. The antique hand hewn beams are from a Dutch house built in the early 1800s in NY. For an additional cost we can include a dried-in one & a half story 24x50 mortise & tenon timber framed carport-barn yet to be built. This could be an amazing space for multiple purposes including a guest house. Slab in place already with roughed in plumbing.