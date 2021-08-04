So much space and convenience with Lake Waco access. This home happily sits in a quiet neighborhood and provides ample opportunities to enjoy it's peaceful wooded setting on multiple outside decks. Down a little trail you can easily load your kayak into the water, fish off the shore, or just sit and enjoy the water and the ample shade. 4 generously sized bedrooms, all with comfortably large ensuite bathrooms, makes every room feel like the primary room. One guest room is downstairs and its ensuite has a private tub/shower. Two more quest rooms are up the open staircase on the second floor. One of the upstairs guest rooms has its own private patio and a jacuzzi tub in it's ensuite. The master bedroom is exceptionally spacious with several closet options. In addition to having a door to one of the outdoor patios, the master also has it's own access to an additional flex space that is currently used as a craft room, but could be a great work-out room or maybe even a wonderful home office. Dining area has a built-in china cabinet and the large living room's wood-burning fireplace makes the room feel cozy yet a wet bar and lots of space makes it great for entertaining. The kitchen island holds an induction cooktop and large oven. Two more wall-ovens make hosting holiday dinners a breeze. The kitchen has a filtered water dispenser plus a filtered hot water dispenser for 190 degree instant hot water. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea and wooded acres view through the extra-large picture windows in the eat-in kitchen area. A comfort feature you can not easily see is the installation of radiation insulation in the attic. This upgraded energy feature keeps the home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Numerous skylights add warm brightness to the home. For a glimpse of the lifestyle this home provides, be sure and check out the attached video.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $710,000
