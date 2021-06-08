4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $724,900

A new construction home by Barn Light Homes on just shy of one acre in the quiet, gated Austin Colony neighborhood in China Spring ISD, this 3,213 square foot home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus a spacious bonus room and shop. Elegant and thoughtful fixtures and finishes including hardwood floors throughout, quartz countertops, spacious owners' suite, outdoor fireplace, and custom cabinetry. Expected to finish late September 2021. View More