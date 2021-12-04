4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $725,000

Home Available with all the high-end extras in the exclusive Austin Colony Subdivision! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is right at 3,185 square feet. Walk into a beautiful home with high ceilings and wood floors in the living areas/kitchen, a dining room area, and study. Each window has custom wooden blinds. See a large breakfast area connected to a kitchen with a fire place, tons of counter/cabinet space, granite counter-tops, a pantry, a built-in cook-top, a built-in microwave, and built in double oven, all appliances are high-end. The master bedroom is isolated, has vaulted ceilings with tile floors. The master bath has his and her sinks, a separate jetted-tub, a walk-in shower with a walk in closet. The back yard is perfect for entertaining. See a large extended patio along the whole back of the home with a patio covering with a beautiful wood finish overlooking a awesome salt water pool with a waterfall. See a pergola for more entertaining space and a area to park your boat, trailer or RV.