4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $725,000

Unique corner lot on the Lake in Twin Rivers- Stunning showplace built by Minor Construction Company featuring a wonderful design with views of the Lake from balcony. Kitchen - Gas cook top (propane gas) w granite countertops & pantry. Spacious breakfast nook. Master bed with suite bath & big WIC. Three bedrooms downstairs with two full bathrooms and one powder path. Game room upstairs with powder bath and balcony. Three car Garage Laundry w sink & cabinets.

