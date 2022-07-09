Welcome to 134 Candlewood. This immaculate home sits on exactly half an acre. Located just minutes form the astounding Brazos River. 134 Candlewood has so much to offer: four bedrooms, three full baths and over three thousand square feet. Situated on the lower level is an isolated bedroom with its own private bathroom quickly accessible, the master suite and home office. As well as a formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast area and sitting room. On the upper level is an additional two bedrooms that share a full bathroom, game room/area, theater room and direct access to the upper-level balcony which overviews the outdoor sitting area and in-ground pool. Finding your way outside, you'll have the built-in gas grill, food prep area, open space for sitting and enjoyment as well as the refreshing pool for those hot summer days. Outside of the gated area you have additional space with a dog run and storage building. You won't want to miss your opportunity to own this lovely custom build home, schedule your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $725,000
