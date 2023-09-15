This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage, custom built home boasts of a Tuscan design, Cathedral Ceilings, double marble-lined staircase, and an abundance of natural lighting. With large rooms throughout, a cozy gas fireplace, and a kitchen laid out perfectly for creating those delicious family meals, you will feel right at home when you walk in the door. The downstairs master suite has its own morning kitchen, with a murphy door entrance from the adjoining office, which could easily convert to a secret room. Wash your worries away in your luxurious soaking tub or walk in shower. The upstairs guest suites each have their own private bathroom. If you are a wine enthusiast then you will love your own wine closet that can be used as a storm shelter. The beautiful inground pool is the perfect place to cool off on these hot Texas summer days. You will find this stunning home in the highly sought-after gated community of Austin Colony and within the China Spring ISD! VA Assumable!