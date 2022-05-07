Beautiful like new home in the desirable Austin Colony gated community. This 4BR/3.5BA features lovely hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, custom window treatments in living and an open floor plan. Large open living features large windows letting in natural light, wood burning fireplace plumbed for gas and built in shelves and cabinets. Isolated downstairs master suite. Master bath features separate tub and separate shower, dual vanity and walk in closet with built ins. Upstairs game room/bonus room. Kitchen features oversized quartz island, farm sink, gas cooktop, double oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Large dining area with view of backyard. Efficient home with foam insulation and zoned HVAC system. Oversized two car garage. Sprinkler system. Privacy fenced backyard. Covered patio with outdoor fireplace make this home wonderful for entertaining. $749,900
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
H-E-B is pulling the plug on Points Club Rewards, a program it created in 2004 and offered exclusively in Waco. The San Antonio-based chain en…
Waco police arrested a woman Wednesday evening in the Brookview neighborhood after she was accused of shooting a handgun during a fight.
Veronica Hernandez initially missed the sticker shock when she received a notice in April from the McLennan County Appraisal District regardin…
The principals of the Waco Independent School District’s two main high schools, Lisa Saxenian of Waco High School and Ricky Edison of Universi…
Happy birthday, Willie Nelson, who turns 89 today. A look at the country music legend's life and career.
Students and teachers at the new Tennyson Middle School will find it in the same space, but not the same place.
The chief of the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department turned in a letter of resignation the day after the city secretary forwarded a public …
Waco police have named the 29-year-old victim who died after a man shot her and another woman Sunday night in North Waco.
DEAR NEIL: We live on a city street where the lots are 60 feet wide. Our neighbors planted a hedge of bamboo approximately 70 feet long beside…
Waco police on Monday arrested a suspect in the April 9 shooting death of a Woodway man in North Waco.