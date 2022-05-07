4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $749,900

Beautiful like new home in the desirable Austin Colony gated community. This 4BR/3.5BA features lovely hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, custom window treatments in living and an open floor plan. Large open living features large windows letting in natural light, wood burning fireplace plumbed for gas and built in shelves and cabinets. Isolated downstairs master suite. Master bath features separate tub and separate shower, dual vanity and walk in closet with built ins. Upstairs game room/bonus room. Kitchen features oversized quartz island, farm sink, gas cooktop, double oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Large dining area with view of backyard. Efficient home with foam insulation and zoned HVAC system. Oversized two car garage. Sprinkler system. Privacy fenced backyard. Covered patio with outdoor fireplace make this home wonderful for entertaining. $749,900