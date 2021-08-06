 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $749,999

CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING, ONE-OWNER, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, CUSTOM-BUILT HOME DESIGNED BY BOB BRASWELL. YOU WILL BE IN AWE WHEN YOU WALK IN THE DOOR AND SEE A PANORAMIC VIEW OF LAKE WACO. THE OWNERS OF THE BEAUTIFUL ESTATE SPARED NO EXPENSE WHEN DESIGNING AND BUILDING THIS HOME. THIS HOME INCLUDES HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM BOOKCASES, BUILT-IN DOUBLE OVENS, CUSTOM CABINETRY, A MASSIVE RED CEDAR DECK, A GAS FIREPLACE, AND SO MUCH MORE!! IN ADDITION TO THE HOUSE, THE PROXIMITY TO THE LAKE IS AMAZING! YOU CAN BE ON THE WATER IN LESS THAN 10 MINUTES WHEN YOU LAUNCH FROM KOEHNE PARK. DON’T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE DAILY LAKESIDE VIEWS BE YOUR REALITY!

