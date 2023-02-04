Executive farmhouse style home built by John Finn in 2019 is a spectacular 4/3.5 ranch home nestled in the desirable Austin Colony community! The well-designed open floor plan is ideal for families & entertaining as it is all arranged around the heart of the home. The isolated master bd/bath, a large living room with beautiful wooden beam coffered ceilings, easy care tile flooring, built in cabinetry with floating shelves surround the fireplace with plenty of natural light and a surround sound for easy entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen highlights granite counters, a large island with seating areas, electric cooktop, & a large breakfast area. The primary bedroom has ample space to accommodate a king size bed and the wooden barn doors open to a wooden ceiling and beams show casing the free standing bathtub. Dual vanities with ample counters and cabinets, a large walk-in shower, a walk in closet with built in shelves with an island closet is located next to the laundry room for convenience. An oversized 2-car garage. The .80 acre is completely fenced with a covered patio, a pergola with an automatic yard irrigation system. The backyard provides enough room for Fido, various outdoor activities or even the possibility of a pool. The home is perfectly situated in a gated community with easy access to China Spring Road, minutes from local restaurants & the highly rated China Spring Schools. Check out the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2Kn1dbme6hX&mls=1