4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

Stunning 2021 custom modern farmhouse on 9.84 acres in Waco!! You'll fall in love with this gorgeous property from the moment you drive through the gate! The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, open concept living and dining with a breakfast area, formal dining room and an office. Sealed concrete flooring throughout the home is easy to clean and maintain. The kitchen features custom black cabinets, all Samsung appliances, two ovens and a huge island with bar seating. Vaulted ceilings and an electric fireplace make the living room homey and inviting. The isolated master suite features a huge ensuite bathroom with frameless glass tiled shower, luxury soaking tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet that conveniently feeds into the laundry room. Two guest bedrooms, a full guest bath, powder room and mudroom area are also downstairs. Upstairs you'll find a huge private guest room with its own full bathroom that's perfect for overnight guests or as a second master suite. Both the front and back covered patios provide plenty of room for relaxing and watching the deer roam or the cows on the neighboring dairy farm. Enjoy cool nights out back in the hot tub! The acreage is adorned with mature trees and fully fenced, and the south side of the property backs up to S Rock Creek Loop with utilities on that side available if you want to build a second home on the property or even divide. In the front portion of the acreage is a large storage building with electricity, and a 30x18 RV pad. There are so many more desirable attributes of this property, you have to come see it to believe it! Call today to schedule your private tour!