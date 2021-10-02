4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

Located in the desirable Keys Creek addition, this new construction, modern farmhouse will feature unique styling, quality finishes, and an amazing layout built by L&M Homes. From the moment you walk through the modern front door, you will appreciate the impressively large and open layout. The living area will be anchored by a modern electric fireplace and an floor to ceiling stacked tile. The kitchen wall feature custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, an over-sized island with seating, and stainless appliances. The primary bedroom sits on the first level, and will feature it a large spa like bathroom with separate shower and freestanding tub, large closet, and separate sinks. A half bath downstairs and the laundry room complete the first level. The stairway with contemporary metal railings will lead you to the second level where you will find three additional bedrooms, two of which have access to a jack and Jill bath. The third bedroom is over-sized, and features its own full bathroom making it a great option for anyone who needs a second primary bedroom, or a second living/game room! Finishes throughout will be light and contemporary, with a few traditional/farmhouse touches. Estimated completion is mid January 2022. Please reach out to your agent to see examples of the finish out from a previous build.