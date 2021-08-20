4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

To be built GORGEOUS farmhouse with IMPECCABLE design and craftmanship from Heritage Restorations. 8 foot mahogany doors, black double pane windows, a 30 year architectural shingle roof, and Antique hand hewn porch posts will great you upon entry. This ideal floor plan includes 3 large bedrooms with an additional bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, game room or mother in law suite. With a split floorplan, 2 of the bedrooms share of Jack-n-Jill bath and a private study nook. The kitchen is a chef's dream with large island, walk in pantry and sink overlooking your beautiful ±6 acres of land. The isolated master suite offers a large walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry room. Bring your rocking chairs and enjoy watching those beautiful Texas sunrises/sunsets on the wrap around porch. Come add your personal touch by choosing your own finishes. Home is located on lot 3 (see survey) and land is currently Ag exempt. Check out drone video tour and call for more info!