 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

To be built GORGEOUS farmhouse with IMPECCABLE design and craftmanship from Heritage Restorations. 8 foot mahogany doors, black double pane windows, a 30 year architectural shingle roof, and Antique hand hewn porch posts will great you upon entry. This ideal floor plan includes 3 large bedrooms with an additional bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, game room or mother in law suite. With a split floorplan, 2 of the bedrooms share of Jack-n-Jill bath and a private study nook. The kitchen is a chef's dream with large island, walk in pantry and sink overlooking your beautiful ±6 acres of land. The isolated master suite offers a large walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry room. Bring your rocking chairs and enjoy watching those beautiful Texas sunrises/sunsets on the wrap around porch. Come add your personal touch by choosing your own finishes. Home is located on lot 3 (see survey) and land is currently Ag exempt. Check out drone video tour and call for more info!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert