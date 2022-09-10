4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

Steeped in a rich aesthetic reminiscent of Italy's famed villas, this exquisite Chalk Bluff area home offers all of the ambiance and splendor of Como's Villa D'Este, but in a modern, brilliantly planned layout! --- Constructed so that the owner may “age in place”, no home we’ve seen affords such practical accommodations whilst featuring such flair for the occasion and superb architectural intrigue. From the extra wide hallways, walkways, and room transitions to the ideal, downstair primary and guest suite layout, this multi-zoned home expertly embraces multiple needs, whether they be multigenerational, short-term rental use, large family needs, or even small family use with an occasional need for additional guest suites; everyone and every need are not only welcomed, but taken in with hospitality and lavish privacy, just like the famed Villas the home resembles. --- Featuring an impressive list of amenities, this distinctive property absolutely “checks the boxes” of discriminating homebuyers seeking more than just a home but yields an extraordinary account worthy of a true resort property. --- Inside, benefiting from 3,025 square feet across two stories, the home’s four bedrooms (two downstairs, two upstairs) and three bathrooms (two downstairs, one upstairs) each offer privacy and excellent access at each corner of the home. --- Boasting three living areas (one downstairs, one upstairs, one outdoors) and two dining areas, the layout was clearly penned with entertaining and family holidays in mind; while a stellar media room, game room bar, and office (located downstairs) provide remarkable flex space, with each room able to fulfill multiple roles and serve nearly any need. --- Greeted by a decadent two story entry which overlooks the home’s formal dining room, natural light dances through the home showcasing its tall ceilings, unique details, and an openness which impeccably straddles both openness without being too open and formal without being too pretentious. This really is a home with a cool, casual sophistication akin to the leafy lakeside Villas of Italy’s Lombardi region; it’s just located here and at a significantly more approachable cost! --- Outside, further amenities and sublime scale enhance the home’s already alluring aesthetic. Situated on exactly one-half acre (which feels distinctly as if it’s three, separate lots with its striking road frontage), the home’s execution once again, knows no rivals. From the beautiful, low maintenance pool to the MASSIVE pool deck and multiple living spaces, the fenced area of the backyard might just make you think you’re sitting poolside at your favorite resort paradise. Beyond the fence, another football sized field awaits, which is just perfect for maintaining privacy, building additional structure, or playing your favorite game of football (or soccer if you’re trying to honor the home’s architectural roots!). Additional storage buildings, dog runs, and picnic areas round out this outstanding outdoor space. --- In a sea of cookie cutter, boring home, this intriguing, architecturally inspired property simply has no peers. Whether you’re seeking a unique, appealing property, seeking a superb investment (this home pays NO, as in ZERO, city taxes) with multiple uses possible, or just wish for a home that’s convenient to Baylor University, downtown Waco, or IH-35; you’re unlikely to find anything this well-crafted, this well-planned, or this appealing.