4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $775,000

Beautifully custom crafted stone home in the private gated community of Austin Colony addition in China Spring. As soon as you walk through the wrought iron double door, your will be enchanted by the 13-foot ceilings that showcases the plantation shutters and crown molding throughout the home. The bamboo wood flooring leads you through the light and airy layout. Oversized doors, granite counter tops, and unique barn doors are some of the upgraded features you will fall in love with and cannot do without. The Isolated master is private oasis with a soaking tub and lit beautifully by a custom stain glass window created by a local artist. The special touches of elegance and originality will be continued in the floor to ceiling custom cabinets with custom artwork stain glass. The office is connected to a jack and jill type bathroom that leads to a bedroom. The oversized bedrooms are large and plenty of room. The half bathroom as many of the rooms show character with handpicked light fixtures and chandeliers. The fourth bedroom has its own bathroom with a combo bath/shower. The mudroom and laundry room are every womans dream! The guest house, just a few steps away in the oversized .75 acres yard will continue to enchant you! The 425 square foot guest house has its own garage and bathroom. This space also has a separate climate-controlled wine room. If you want to entertain, the back yard has a built grill with covered patio. This home is impressive and something to be enjoyed!