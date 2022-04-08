4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $785,000

Commercial? Residential? Rental Income? This property is not only a historical downtown residence, it also boasts as a SuperHost AirBNB on the property and has established rental income from the office suite in the newly remodeled carriage house. This is a gorgeous historical home. Come be a part of Waco's most elite downtown history. Built in 1911, the beauty was stripped down to the studs and completely rebuilt. Sparing no expense, you'll find high-end features and amenities from top to bottom. The dual staircase is truly one-of-a-kind! Superior efforts have been made in order to maintain the integrity, charm, and history of the home. You'll find a totally restored, modern kitchen, along with lovely hardwood floors, tall ceilings, wide molding/trim, and multiple rooms with original chimneys. Upstairs features a private deck that's perfect for summer nights in Texas. Step out back to a fabulous carriage house that is currently a Super Host AirBNB and Office Suite both with established incomes. This space could also be leased or used as the perfect mother-in-law/college quarters. Or... turn one of Waco's oldest and finest historical homes & property into a top-of-the-line bed & breakfast. The entire property is zoned 0-3 which is commercial/residential. Over 100 years old this stunning home is more lovely than ever!