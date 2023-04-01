Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION in highly sought after Keys Creek addition! Come enjoy this new construction home on the outskirts of town. This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom with an office and game room is almost ready for it’s new owners. The moment you walk into this extremely functional floor plan, you will never want to leave! The layout is spot on with an open-concept kitchen, living, dining space. The kitchen is the focal point upon walking through the front door with tons of upgrades and wall-to-wall well thought out design. The oversized island with waterfall quartz, and build in beverage station with floating shelves will have you planning your next gathering. There is a huge walk in pantry. The secluded master suite features a walk-in closet with his and hers built-ins. The bathroom features a double vanity, plenty of storage, gorgeous freestanding tub and a walk-in shower with frameless glass. There is an option of a master suite upstairs. The guest bedrooms are very nice sized with walk-in closets. Two rooms upstairs offer a Jack and Jill bathroom. Enjoy reading in the built in reading nook or entertaining on the back patio. This home features a separate laundry room with plenty of room and it even features mudroom space with a bench! There is the option to purchase the lot next door. If you want a new home and don't want to wait, this one is ALMOST ready — come check it out!!!