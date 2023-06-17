Spectacular home and setting covered with towering shade trees. This picture perfect property is located in one of Waco's hottest areas and also sits within one of the areas highest sought after school systems. Pearched on 3.67 acres, this retreat like home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths, a smart open design concept, and unique features throughout the home. The dream kitchen with sizeable center island and eat-at bar also has a farmhouse sink, gas cooking appliances, upscale countertops, and views of the property from multiple windows. The brand new LG fridge and washer/dryer are yours if you need. It's Summer time in Texas which means it's getting HOT. No worries, slip into the sparkling saltwater pool that was added in the last few years. If you have extra time on your hands, work on those honey-do projects in your 26' x 40' shop. The shop features full foam insulation, a 1/2 bath, upstairs loft for storage or entertaining, not one but two 75" Tv"s, plus a 2 post car lift. If you're the outdoors type, dig around in your garden, relax on the covered patio with outdoor cooking, or watch the kids explore the land and play around the stock tank in the front yard. If it does get too hot or tmaybe too cold this Winter, come back inside and plan a movie night in the upstairs theatre space with 85" tv and sound system. I could go on for hours listing all of the special features of this home, but here are just a few. Chef's kitchen, tons of storage space, isolated master with custom cabinetry, jetted tub, seperate shower and walk-in closet. Over 3800 sqft of living space, over 3.5 acres of land, multiple dining and living areas, upstairs great room, stunning fireplace, metal roof, private winding drive and easy access to Waco's airpost, I-35, Bosqueville ISD. This is a must see showplace for anyone looking for a secluded and tranquil location, not too far from city center, that is both stylish and practical.