4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $889,000

Come explore this BEAUTIFUL 12+ acre property that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated and highly sought after community of Stillwater Farms in exemplary China Spring ISD. From the moment you drive up, you will see the picturesque setting of this lovely home with acreage and all it has to offer. The true taste of this home offers a very classy yet cozy and lovely interior feel. This spacious 4/3/3 home with wrap around porches, custom kitchen that features a chiefs 6 burner gas cooktop and griddle, duel ovens, big farm style sink, Italian back splash, soap stone counters, wine frig, coffee bar, 7ft island, large dining area , beautiful wood flooring , spa like master bath and big open layout with a fabulous second den or entertaining area leads you to the RESORT like backyard that will transport you to pure relaxation and 'WOW' your guests. The GORGEOUS outdoor living area, amazing custom pool and a dream of an entertaining area only leads you to yet another AMAZING view of the land. From the grove of tall hard woods to peach, plum , pear and apple trees and there is more. This 12+ acres is truly post card pretty, open with lush pastures, fully fenced , crossed fenced, wonderful 3 stall horse barn w/tack-room , upstairs loft and storage area and corral. GUEST QUARTERS are attached to the larger barn. Fully equipped with a full bath, kitchen / living area / W/D and bedroom. There is also a new storybook like building featured that is currently being used as a quiet place to sit and read and relax that can serve as many options. Having a remote feel and your own piece of privacy yet minutes from Waco makes this a true rare find and a wonderful place to call HOME. PS - Private Community River access !