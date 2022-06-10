 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $895,000

GORGEOUS farmhouse with IMPECCABLE design and craftmanship from Heritage Construction. The open-concept space will display ample windows to provide picturesque views of your acreage. This ideal floor plan includes 4 large bedrooms, 4.5 baths, study/office with built ins and 3 car side entry garage. You will find 3 bedrooms, a full bath, a second laundry room, game room, and large bonus room upstairs. The kitchen is a chef's dream with 36-inch gas range, quartz countertops, large walk in pantry/butler's kitchen and open floorplan overlooking the great room featuring hand hewn beams. The isolated master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, access to back porch, shiplap accent wall, and large walk-in closet. Bring your rocking chairs and enjoy watching those beautiful Texas sunrises/sunsets on your back porch, which includes an outdoor kitchen and access to full bathroom located in garage area. Estimated completion July 4, 2022.

