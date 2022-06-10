GORGEOUS farmhouse with IMPECCABLE design and craftmanship from Heritage Construction. The open-concept space will display ample windows to provide picturesque views of your acreage. This ideal floor plan includes 4 large bedrooms, 4.5 baths, study/office with built ins and 3 car side entry garage. You will find 3 bedrooms, a full bath, a second laundry room, game room, and large bonus room upstairs. The kitchen is a chef's dream with 36-inch gas range, quartz countertops, large walk in pantry/butler's kitchen and open floorplan overlooking the great room featuring hand hewn beams. The isolated master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, access to back porch, shiplap accent wall, and large walk-in closet. Bring your rocking chairs and enjoy watching those beautiful Texas sunrises/sunsets on your back porch, which includes an outdoor kitchen and access to full bathroom located in garage area. Estimated completion July 4, 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco police arrested a 17-year-old on a gun charge Monday who they said was seen on security footage near the scene of a shooting that sent a …
Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.
The thousands of curious sightseers who have driven or walked by the castle at 3300 Austin Ave., known as the Cottonland Castle, will get a ch…
DPS: One injured as man attempts to kill himself, other drivers by driving into oncoming traffic south of Robinson
Texas Department of Public Safety officials arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday night after he hit another vehicle head-on and nearly hit 10 o…
Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authoritie…
Three local restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas: Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave.; Cafe Homestead, near th…
Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they believe shot two people outside a taco truck in April, seriously injuring both and lea…
Whitney ISD has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new head football coach and athletic director.
At least one person has died as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding. Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek. The car was then swept from the bridge. Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh. The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site.
Waco OKs engineering for solid waste transfer station on University Parks, a major expense in landfill move
The Waco City Council approved a $316,000 contract Tuesday that represents a small piece of what consultants have said could be the costliest …