4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $939,900

A stunning custom home. An expansive layout awaits with high-end finishes, an abundance of natural light and an open-plan layout that exudes a sense of sophistication and elegance. The sumptuous owner’s suite is complete with a grand dressing room and sweeping views over the lush backyard, plus a stunning ensuite with luxurious finishes. A guest bedroom is also located on this level. Upstairs are two oversized bedrooms, both with impeccably appointed ensuite baths and walk-in closets. The heart of the layout is the stunning kitchen that treats the home chef to a culinary haven bursting with high-end appliances. Your new home is located within the coveted and affluent Hidden Valley neighborhood.