4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $940,000

To be built GORGEOUS farmhouse with IMPECCABLE design and craftmanship from Heritage Restorations. 8 foot mahogany doors, black double pane windows, and Antique hand hewn porch posts will great you upon entry. The open-concept space will display ample windows to provide picturesque views of your acreage. This ideal floor plan includes 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and an additional bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom, game room or mother in law suite. The kitchen is a chef's dream with gas range, large walk in pantry/butler's kitchen and open floorplan overlooking the great room. The isolated master suite offers a vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet. Bring your rocking chairs and enjoy watching those beautiful Texas sunrises/sunsets on your back porch, which includes outdoor fireplace and kitchen. Come add your personal touches by choosing finishes. Current Ag exemption on property. Check out drone video tour and call for more info!