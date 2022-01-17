 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

Excellent investment opportunity in the up-and-coming East Waco area - a vibrant, small business hub within blocks of the historic Elm Street revitalization. The Brazos River, MLK Drive, Cameron Park, Doris Miller Memorial, downtown Waco, Magnolia Silos, new hotels and the coming soon "Brazos Riverwalk" are just minutes away. 501 Dearborn has a new HVAC system. Solid home with great bones and good layout, however, needs TLC. The half bath can easily be enlarged to accomodate a shower or tub. Fireplace with electric logs, built-ins and a fabulous, mature Magnolia tree in the front yard! This 1950's home was filled with love and laughter and just needs a face-lift to shine again! Sold as is. No repairs will be made by owner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert