4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000
This is a Fixer Upper that was built in 1916. This home is located minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, Baylor University, and Magnolia Silos.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
A 63-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash that sent two others to the hospital Tuesday evening in Bellmead, interim Police Chief Yost Za…
The local economy served up quite the smorgasbord in 2021, everything from a new 14-screen Cinemark theater, Czech-themed brewhouse and restau…
China Spring QB Major Bowden carried a huge load for the Cougars offense on their way to the Class 4A Division II state championship.
McLennan County’s active COVID-19 case count and testing positivity rates have almost tripled in the past week as Christmas came and went, and…
The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans awaits the arrival of Baylor’s Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels for a Saturday evening showdown, pandemic …
A shock to the system awaits Central Texas this weekend, Sunday in particular, when a 23-degree low temperature combined with north winds gust…
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive.
-
- 13 min to read
In early 2021 it would take something extraordinary to kick COVID-19 off the front page.
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s new director, Mukesh Kumar, said individual infrastructure projects lined up for completion are …