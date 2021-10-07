 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $97,500

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $97,500

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $97,500

4BR/1BA investment opportunity. Tenant occupied at $818 a month and currently month to month. Isolated master off of kitchen could easily be large second living area, galley kitchen with breakfast area, ceramic tile throughout, 3 additional bedrooms and bath to rear of home. Central HVAC and laundry area also.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert