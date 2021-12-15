ULTRA-FINE, HISTORIC LIVING ON AUSTIN AVENUE. This stunning 4,340 SF home with so many desired interior and exterior characteristics could be yours! Upon first glance, the curb appeal of this historic home, built in 1920, is beautiuflly unmatched. Once opening the gorgeous front doors, you’ll admire the two lovely living areas, an elegant formal dining space, and kitchen / utility area with a useful butler’s pantry. This 4 Bed / 3 Bath home also features a guest house, which is a great added plus to the property. The attic is spacious enough to turn into a “third story” and has tremendous potential. Over the past hundred years, this home has been wonderfully remodeled in the finest ways throughout, making it truly one of the best homes in the area. You won’t want to miss out on viewing this property for yourself! Check out the Matterport virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbwxTjjWzrd
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $995,000
