This truly stunning home is perfection. Located on a private cul de sac nestled around the golf course of Bear Ridge Country Club, you will enjoy the beauty of nature. This beautiful home was custom built by Kent and Karen Garbett in 2019 with every detail you can imagine. The open floor plan gives you several options. The large kitchen is a cook's dream. It includes a built-in refrigerator, gas commercial cooktop, double ovens and a built-in icemaker, all made by Kitchenaid. Lots of storage in the kitchen, under the island and a huge walk-in pantry. This home includes a keeping room that you can use as an additional living space or a breakfast room. The spacious living room with a gas fireplace powered by a remote opens to the huge patio with an additional fireplace and a soothing view of the golf course. To the right of the living room is a gorgeous open dining room with built in lighted cabinets. The primary suite is a private oasis. Separate sinks, a seated vanity, a slipper tub, water closet and a double shower make you feel as if you are in your own personal spa. Bedroom #2 is on the same side of the house as the primary and has its own bath. Bedrooms #3 and #4 are on the opposite side of the house and utilize a Jack and Jill style bath. A beautiful powder bath, handy built in computer area, full laundry room, including a sink and room for a freezer are right off the kitchen. Don't miss the 3 car side entry garage with shelves, a work space and a split system to keep you comfortable. Floored attic adds additional storage.