Elegance, Luxury and Beauty at its finest in this One-of-a-Kind Home in the prestigious Hidden Valley Community. This timeless French Country style home will take your breath away from the moment you arrive. From the unique exterior design to the elaborate interior detail, this home has so much to offer. This custom home was featured in the 2012 Parade of Homes and was designed and built built by Ken Cooper of Cooper Custom Homes. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal living or sitting room, formal dining room, game room with wet bar and extravagant master suite. From the Smart Home system, to the never used outdoor kitchen, you will fall in love with the quality and design of this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $999,000
