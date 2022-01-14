 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $999,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $999,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $999,000

Elegance, Luxury and Beauty at its finest in this One-of-a-Kind Home in the prestigious Hidden Valley Community. This timeless French Country style home will take your breath away from the moment you arrive. From the unique exterior design to the elaborate interior detail, this home has so much to offer. This custom home was featured in the 2012 Parade of Homes and was designed and built built by Ken Cooper of Cooper Custom Homes. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal living or sitting room, formal dining room, game room with wet bar and extravagant master suite. From the Smart Home system, to the never used outdoor kitchen, you will fall in love with the quality and design of this home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert