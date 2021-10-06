4 Bedroom Home in West - $1,099,000

The views from this luxury home are breathtaking! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, formal dining, formal living, study, den, breakfast area, bonus room that could be 5th bedroom, and an upstairs gameroom with wet bar. There are upper and lower patios that capture the amazing views of the valley down to the Aquilla Creek bottom. The gourmet kitchen features a gas Monogram range, granite counters, custom cabinetry, island and 2 pantries. Don't miss the details throughout of the Baldwin door hardware, cast stone window frames, brick floors in kitchen, new wood floors in living areas, custom spiral staircase, and cast stone fireplace mantels. Other details include a central vacuum system, water softner, 3000 gallon rainwater harvesting system, and custom shutters. All of this on 6.68+/- acres at the end of a dead end cul-de-sac and includes a 30'X40'+/- metal shop fully insulated with electric and water plus 16'X40'+/- RV cover, additional storage of 16'X30'+/- on the back, 15'X20'+/- boat cover and a 10'X10'+/- storm cellar in the back. This is in addition to the attached 3 car garage on the main house. The owner is a master gardner and the landscaping is so lush and full of color. They added retaining walls, custom sprinkler system set up, and pavered patio to sit and watch the butterflies pollinate. Best of all...no city taxes! Located 1 hour and 21 minutes to downtown Dallas and less that 30 minutes to Waco.