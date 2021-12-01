 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in West - $1,099,000

4 Bedroom Home in West - $1,099,000

4 Bedroom Home in West - $1,099,000

Breathtaking Views on 6.68+- acres! 4 bedrooms 3 full baths 2 half baths, formal living & dining, study, den, breakfast area, bonus room or 5th bedroom, upstairs gameroom-wet bar. Upper & lower patios. Gourmet kitchen has gas Monogram range, granite counters, custom cabinetry, island, 2 pantries. Baldwin door hardware, cast stone window frames, custom spiral staircase, cast stone fireplace mantels. Central vacuum system, water softner, 3000 gallon rainwater harvesting system. Metal shop, RV cover, additional storage on back, boat cover & storm cellar. Attached 3 car garage at main house. Landscaping is lush & full of color. Retaining walls, custom sprinkler system set up, & pavered patio. No city taxes!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert