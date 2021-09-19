4 Bedroom Home in West - $205,000

Your new home awaits in the heart of West! Cute curb appeal and large fenced lot over a quarter-acre. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful, original hardwood floors and central HVAC. Large backyard with plenty of room for the kids to play or adults to entertain guests. Property is covered with mature trees. Storage shed in backyard. Close to downtown with shopping and restaurants within walking distance. The location also allows the commuter easy access to I-35. Add your personal touches to make this house your HOME!