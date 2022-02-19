4 Bedroom Home in West - $299,000

Peaceful & private home nestled in the trees down a shaded driveway. This 4 bed, 2 bath, 1768 sq-ft mobile home features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with island, & split bedrooms. Even more attractive 7 acres with tons of potential to take advantage of the outdoors. Enjoy serenity on the large porches or step inside to plenty of room to host & entertain. At the end of the day, escape to the isolated master suite with dual vanities, separate shower, & soaking tub. Country living with an easy hardtop drive to town. So many possibilities for this beautiful property in desirable West ISD!