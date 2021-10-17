4 Bedroom Home in West - $330,000

Charming 2056 sq ft 4 bedroom 2 bath country home on 5.12 acres is up for grabs! Property is completely fenced with multiple barns and ag exempted as improved pastureland. The home was recently releveled, upgraded with an energy efficient HVAC, newer roof, new flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops & custom cabinets that offers tons of storage! Master bedroom and isolated bathroom downstairs along with an additional full bath and bedroom that is adjacent to the large living room with a wood burning stove. Two more bedrooms upstairs with a bonus space offer extra square footage for the perfect craft room/playroom/gameroom! Property sits just outside of West so you get the best of the country while being close to town.