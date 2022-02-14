If you want quiet, country living on 4.48 acres, this 4bd/2.5ba in West ISD may be whispering your name! Imagine waking up each morning and sitting on your back porch with coffee in-hand while peering over the cross-fenced pasture as nature comes to life. Then, imagine ending your days out on the fishing dock above the stocked pond just steps off your back porch. In need of additional storage or workshop space? Put the 1500sqft insulated, metal shop with electricity-- with separate office space--to good use. For those interested in livestock, there are two, rustic, red barns that could be used to house animals/equipment and are just calling out for an aspiring and/or accomplished artist to paint their portraits. There is plenty of space to entertain under the mature trees and large covered porch/carport for get-togethers of almost any size. If you are interested in owning the property that friends and family love visiting, and will talk about the gatherings held there for years to come, then look no further than the country gem!
4 Bedroom Home in West - $395,000
