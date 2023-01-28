4 Bedroom Home in West - $401,995

MOTIVATED SELLER! Are you wanting a new home you can add your personal touches to? Then come add your choice of flooring, paint, and appliances to this four bedroom, two bathroom home sitting on a spacious 2.29 acre lot. This home is located outside the City of West but still close to town and in the highly desirable West School District. Entertain your guest in this open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has a large pantry and an island with a breakfast bar for additional seating. Granite countertops are featured throughout. The en-suite bath has a separate bathtub and shower and a dual sink vanity. Due to sellers relocation this house can be yours with your customized finishes! Ask your lender about renovation loans to finish out this house.