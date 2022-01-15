4 Bedroom Home in West - $414,900

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in West ISD. Spacious open living, dining, kitchen, and formal entry. Kitchen has expansive island with breakfast bar, stainless steel farm sink, gas cooktop, built-in wall oven, microwave, and huge walk-in pantry. Isolated master features trayed ceiling, modern barn door to bathroom, dual vanities with granite, walk-in tiled shower, garden tub, and spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Guest bathroom also features dual vanities, granite counters, and tiled shower. Crown molding throughout. Gas fireplace. Laundry room has tons of storage, hanging space, and laundry sink. There is a cute built-in bench in the mud room off of the garage adjacent to the laundry room. Large covered patio faces East for that morning sun and already wired for TV on the patio. There is also a storage building already in place and back alley access. Energy efficiency features are Low-E double paned windows, tankless water heater, and foam insulation. 2 car garage also has a separate storage room inside! Don't miss out on this upgraded home!